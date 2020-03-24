Aledo passes emergency declaration

Citing the health effects of the Covid 19 outbreak and the national emergency declared by President Trump on March 13, the Aledo City Council held a special meeting on Monday, March 23 to approve an emergency disaster declaration.

The Parker County disaster declaration was also cited, and the declaration approved by the Aledo council mirrored the measures dictated by the county declaration. It declares a state of emergency activates the Parker County Emergency Plan, which Aledo adopted.

The declaration takes effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

The declaration limits the size of gatherings to no more than 10 people and mandates the cancellation of all such gatherings of more than 10 people until further notice.*

The declaration also orders that restaurants may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-in or drive-through services, if permitted by law.

The declaration orders that individuals cannot occupy bars, lounges, taverns, vaping establishments, commercial amusement establishments, bingo halls, theaters, gyms, private clubs, hair and nail salons and barber shops, estheticians and related personal care businesses, spas, massage salons, tattoo and piercing parlors, tanning salons, residential meeting spaces, event centers, hotel meeting spaces and ballrooms, outdoor plazas and markets, malls and retail stores that do not sell essential household goods.

This Declaration allows the following entities to continue doing business as long as they enforce social separation: grocery stores, stores selling essential household goods, farmers markets, convenience and package stores, pharmacies and drug stores, daycare facilities, medical and dental facilities, veterinary services, non-profit service providers, homeless and emergency shelters, office buildings, essential government buildings, airports and transit facilities, transportation systems, residential buildings and hotels, and manufacturing and distribution facilities.

In all such locations, there must be sufficient space for all people to be six-feet apart to the greatest extent possible at all times to control infection. Where possible, a tracking list of the individuals present, and their contact information shall be maintained.

If someone in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, the household is ordered to isolate at home. Members of the household cannot go to work, school, or any other community function until cleared by a medical professional.

The declaration closes worship services for in-person services, provided that needed staff can attend to produce audio/video services for transmission.

A person who knowingly or intentionally violates the declaration can be punished by a fine up to

$1,000 or confinement in jail for up to 180 days.

*Full text of the declaration follows:

CITY OF ALEDO, TEXAS

DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER DUE TO PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY

WHEREAS, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus, now designated COVID-19, as a global pandemic on March 11, 2020; and

WHEREAS, President Trump declared a national emergency on March 13, 2020; and

WHEREAS, COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019; and

WHEREAS, symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe illness and cause further complications including death; and

WHEREAS, the COVID-19 virus mainly spreads between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes; and

WHEREAS, the continued worldwide spread of COVID-19 presents an imminent threat of widespread illness, which requires emergency action for the protection of the people of Parker County; and

WHEREAS, a declaration of local disaster and public health emergency includes the ability to reduce the possibility of exposure to disease, control the risk, promote health, and compel persons to undergo additional health measures that prevent or control the spread of disease. These measures include isolation, surveillance, quarantine, or placement of persons under public health observation, including the provision of temporary housing or emergency shelters for persons misplaced or evacuated. A declaration allows the request of assistance from the Governor for state resources; and

WHEREAS, the continued worldwide spread of COVID-19 presents an imminent threat of widespread illness, which requires emergency action for the protection of the people of Parker County and the City of Aledo; and

WHEREAS, the County Judge and commissioners as well as Cities in Parker County by and through their Councils and Commissions have determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to mitigate the effects of this public health emergency and to facilitate the efficient, rapid, and cooperative response to the emergency; and

WHEREAS, this Declaration activates the Parker County Emergency Management Plan;

and

WHEREAS, the County Judge issued an Emergency Declaration of Local Disaster due to Public Health Emergency on March 20, 2020. Now, the County Judge and Commissioners Court hereby issue this First Am.ended Declaration of Local Disaster due to Public Health Emergency to implement additional measures to ensure the protection of the residents of Parker County on March 23, 2020.

WHEREAS, pursuant to §418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code, a municipality may declare a local state of disaster and public health emergency and work with the County to combine resources and responses; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED AND DECLARED BY THE COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF ALEDO THAT: