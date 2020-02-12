Weatherford Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hanks announces plans to retire

Weatherford ISD School Board

Jeffrey Hanks

After nine years of service to the Weatherford Independent School District community and thirty-eight years in public education, Dr. Jeffrey M. Hanks announced on Monday he will retire as Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Hanks’ last day in the district will be June 30, 2020; he will continue to work hard for the remainder of this school year to position Weatherford ISD to accomplish its goals and to assist the board of trustees in the transition process. The board of trustees will begin discussions about the superintendent search at a future called board workshop.

“Having served as superintendent of schools for nine years has been a blessing to me and by far exceeds the average length of time most superintendents serve a school district. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished since coming to the District in 2011. School success has been all about working together as a team. I have been blessed to work with wonderful people at Weatherford ISD. Our teachers, leadership team, and school board deserve all of the credit for working together as a team for the success of our students. I believe it is time for new leadership and a new perspective that will build on our legacy of success, and bring new ideas to the table. The district is in excellent shape and will continue to accomplish great things in the future,” said Superintendent Hanks.

Speaking on behalf of the board of trustees, Board President Mike Guest praised the superintendent for his ability to build a strong culture of collaboration both within the district and between the district and the community.

“On behalf of the Board, we highly value the growth made in our school system under Superintendent Hanks’ leadership. Dr. Hanks has been a tireless visionary for Weatherford ISD over the past decade. Along with the board, Dr. Hanks has focused Weatherford ISD and its stakeholders on identifying and developing the strengths and gifts of every child. This vision culminated in the single focused goal for all of our students to achieve success beyond high school graduation,” Guest said.

District Highlights under Dr. Hanks’ Leadership

Branding campaign throughout the district with common colors and logos

2015 bond election – Shirley Hall Middle School, Safety and Security Enhancements, Support Services Building, Campus Renovations

All elementary campuses equipped with inclusive playgrounds

Weatherford ISD/Weatherford College Partnership

Early College Academy

Dual Credit Opportunities

Construction of high school practice field and track

Construction of Career Technical Center

Development of Comprehensive Safety Plan for WISD

Safety collaboration with Parker County schools

Aspiring Leaders Academy for WISD Staff

Kanga Care Centers at all Weatherford ISD campuses

Designation of all campuses as Project Adam Heart Safe Schools

Construction of Multi-purpose Activity Center

Development of Guaranteed Viable Curriculum

Technology Enhancements

Construction of Baseball/Softball Complex at WHS

MOU to join the Tarleton Distinguished High School Partnership Program

About Jeffrey M. Hanks, Ph.D.

Jeff Hanks has been the superintendent of schools in the Weatherford Independent School District (WISD) since December of 2011. Prior to this appointment, Dr. Hanks served as the superintendent for Burnet Consolidated ISD for ten years. His vast experience includes periods as a high school principal, as well as a classroom teacher and coach.

A Texas native and son of an educator, Dr. Hanks grew up in Waco, Texas. Dr. Hanks received his undergraduate degree in Forestry from Stephen F. Austin State University and completed a Masters of Education at Stephen F. Austin State University as well. Dr. Hanks went on to earn his doctorate from Texas A&M University.