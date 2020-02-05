Ladycats back in hunt after 50-29 win over Abilene Wylie; Bulldogs rally past Bearcats

Aledo used shut-down defense and had nine players figure in the scoring as the Ladycats ran past Abilene Wylie, 50-29, Tuesday afternoon in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game at Aledo.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district record to 3-3, while Wylie drops to 4-3. Wichita Falls Rider, which had a bye today, leads the district with a 4-2 mark.

The Ladycats did not allow a point in the first six minutes and held Wylie to single digits in three of four quarters.

Riley Sale, Abby Morrison and Addyson Hebel each scored nine points to lead the Ladycats.

Also scoring were Audrey Pearce with eight points, Raylee McDonald with six, Haley Herrin with five, Laila Grubbs with two, and Kylie Anderson and Presley Hull, each with one.

Aledo led 14-4 after the first quarter and, thanks to a 23-point second period, took a commanding 37-12 lead at the half. Wylie outscored the Ladycats 10-6 in the third period to cut the hosts’ lead to 43-22 as the contest moved to the fourth quarter.

Abilene Wylie 49, Bearcats 41

Abilene Wylie went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter on its way to a eight-point win over the Aledo Bearcats Tuesday night in a boys’ District 4-5A basketball game at Aledo.

The loss dropped the Bearcats to 2-3 in district play, while Wylie raised its 4-5A mark to 3-2.

Aledo led 10-5 after the first quarter and 21-19 at the break. After a nifty hook shot for a bucket by Cole Nitsch in the third quarter gave the Bearcats a 25-21 lead, Wylie countered with a 10-0 run to take a 31-25 lead and held a 36-30 advantage as the game entered the fourth quarter.

Max Newell, paced by four three-pointers, led the ‘Cats with 13 points, while Nitsch finished with 12.

Also scoring were Reid Dietrich with seven points, Jason Llewellyn with five and Chase Becker with four.

