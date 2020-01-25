WF Rider outlasts Bearcats, 54-42; Ladycats fall to Lady Raiders

Wichita Falls Rider jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the opening quarter on its way to a 54-42 win over the Aledo Bearcats Friday night in a boys’ District 4-5A basketball game Friday night at Rider High School.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 2-1 in district play, while Rider stays unbeaten at 2-0.

Cole Nitsch led the Bearcats with 15 points and seven rebounds. Also scoring were Max Newell with 12 points, Chase Becker with nine an Jason Llewellyn with six.

Rider led 21-4 after the first quarter, but the Bearcats outscored the Raiders 11-9 in the second quarter as Rider took a 30-15 lead into the break.

The Bearcats began the third period with a 10-2 run – thanks in part to a three-pointer and a put back by Nitsch – to cut the hosts’ lead to nine points, 34-25.

Aledo started out strong to begin the fourth quarter and cut the led to nine points, 44-35, and with 2:09 left to play Rider led 50-40.

A driving layup by Becker cut the Rider lead to 50-42 with a minute and a half to play, but the Raiders closed the contest with a 4-0 run to seal the win.

Rider 52, Ladycats 36

State-ranked No. 2 Wichita Falls Rider went on a 19-6 run in the second quarter and never looked back on its way to a 52-36 win over the Aledo Ladycats Friday night in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game at Rider High School.

The loss evens the Ladycats’ district record at 2-2, while the Lady Raiders move to 3-1.

Audrey Pearce scored 21 points to lead the Ladycats. Also scoring were Kalen Atonio and Kylie Anderson, each with six points, and Haley Herrin with three.

Rider led 8-7 after the first quarter and built a 27-13 lead at the half. Rider duplicated its effort in the third period, outscoring the Ladycats 19-6 to take a 46-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both the Ladycats and the Bearcats will return to district play Tuesday at Abilene Cooper.