Overture Home Care helps your loved ones live at home independently and safely

A little more than four years ago, local residents Denise and Rob Helms decided to do something new.

Denise worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) for many years, Rob had been in the financial services and oil business.

“Almost all of my experience has been working with the senior population in different aspects of healthcare,” Denise said, and the desire was to continue to work with the elderly.

“Denise and I made the decision to launch a home care business focused on caring for the elderly in their home, which, as it turns out, is the number one desire of the elderly — to age in place,” Rob said. “Denise has a long history of experience in the senior care arena. In the geriatric business as a registered nurse, she spent 30 years working in skilled nursing, hospice, and home health care and it seemed like a good transition.”

And so, Overture Home Care was born.

“As people age, it becomes difficult to remain independent,” Rob explained. “We help people with a wide range of services. Our professionals do a customized plan of care specifically for each client, with everything from assistance with bathing and dressing, eating, light housekeeping, and errands. Then we also do chronic illness support; things like diabetes or folks that may be suffering with Alzheimer’s. We provide care for a number of people with Parkinson’s or Multiple Sclerosis, and stroke recovery.

“We also do quite a bit of quite for people that are trying to overcome an illness that resulted in a hospital stay, whether it’s a surgery or cardiac event, something where they need a little help for a short period of time at home.”

Senior Vice President Paige Wolk, a Social Worker, who spent 20 years in the senior care arena, said, “the Overture team provide services to seniors that allow them to remain at home. Our caregivers assist with medication management, fall and injury prevention, and helping seniors stay engaged and connected to their community, all top reasons why elder adults have to move out of their homes. With regular visits from caregivers, seniors have fewer visits to the ER, fewer hospital stays and provides family members peace of mind.”

The most recent addition to the management team is a face familiar to many students in the Aledo ISD, former McAnally Intermediate School principal Zach Tarrant, who now serves as the Executive Director.

“My role here at Overture is basically working as a team leader in our main office. We have case managers, that take care of our clients and caregivers.

“My role is to support the case managers in any way that I can. It’s not a whole lot different than my previous life working as a school administrator where I supported teachers with their caseload, and so supporting the team through my leadership experience has been my role thus far.”

Tarrant said joining the team has allowed Paige and Denise to spend more time out of the office to focus on business development which includes Independent and Assisted Living communities, which Overture serves as well.

Overture is licensed to serve clients in Tarrant, Parker, Johnson, and Hood Counties. They have an office in southwest Fort Worth off University and have just opened an office in North Richland Hills.

Overture’s business growth and service have caught the eye of the Fort Worth Business Press, which selected Denise as one of the Great Women of Texas.

Like Zach, Rob and Denise Helms are no strangers to residents of East Parker County.

Their work on behalf of Aledo Children’s Advocats, the Thanksgiving Trot, and Hearts of Hope are well known.

Rob’s mentorship and support of students in the Aledo ISD is manifested in his latest project, Wilson’s Warriors, and spearheading the construction and donation of a new home for the Adams family.

Overture would like to assist you and your loved ones.

They offer a complimentary consultation to assess the home care needs of each client. Family members are encouraged to participate in this process. You may call anytime, day or night or visit OvertureHomeCare.com. For urgent needs, please call: 817-887-9401; our phone line is staffed 24/7.