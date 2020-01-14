NFL Quarterback Colt McCoy to speak at Trinity Christian event

Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy, former University of Texas signal-caller and now Washington Redskins quarterback will be the keynote speaker at Trinity Christian Academy’s Legacy Dinner and Auction at 6 p.m. on April 4. The Legacy Dinner is a biennial event that raises funds for special projects at TCA.

In 2009, McCoy finished his college career showered with accolades including the Davey O’Brien Award, the Walter Camp Award (also in 2008), the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Maxwell Award, and was the runner-up for the 2009 Heisman Trophy. McCoy was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns, playing in eight games during his rookie season. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Redskins in 2014.

McCoy has been heavily involved in ministry activities in the U.S. and throughout the world for most of his life, telling audiences large and small about the importance Christ and Scripture have had on his life.

McCoy experienced many challenges as a college quarterback and has known the pressure of being a professional athlete, but it was during his sophomore year at UT that he encountered what he calls a defining moment for him in “my leadership of the football team, in my walk with Christ, and in my life in general.” He goes on to say, “It was because of God, because of my faith in Him, because of the Scripture I read and my prayers that really got me through that time, and we ended up finishing the season pretty solid on a strong run. At that point, I realized that Christ really is in control. Hard work, your teammates, your coaches — that’s going to get you a long way, but without Christ, you can’t go the whole mile.”

The Branded duo of Paul Staggs and Robert Wm Welch will perform at TCA’s Legacy Dinner and Auction on April 4.

In addition to McCoy, that evening’s entertainment will be provided by “Branded,” the Country Christian duo of Paul Staggs and Robert Wm Welch. Branded has toured for more than 20 years and has taken their music around the world, with numerous awards and chart-topping songs.

Mike Skaggs, TCA Head of School, said “all of TCA looks forward to this evening. While it certainly has the important goal of fundraising for a great cause, it is also just one of those special events that you know will both entertain and inspire. You know you will leave encouraged and changed for the better.”