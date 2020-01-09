Ladycats, Bearcats win convincingly to advance to respective semifinals of Moritz-Kia soccer tournament

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats soccer teams won their respective Moritz-Kia Tournament of Champions openers this afternoon at Bearcat Stadium.

Ladycats 3, FW South Hills 0

Ashlyn Laughley scored a pair of goals and Emma Davis earned the shutout as the Ladycats cruised past Fort Worth South Hills.

The Ladycats were to have played El Paso Montwood, but that school backed out of its commtment, forcing tournament officials to scramble and change the opening-round schedule.

The Ladycats will advance to the girls’ semifinals with the match set for noon Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Laughley opened the scoring with a shot from 10 yards out on the right side as the ball rolled in near the left goal post. Cheney Huddleston gave the Ladycats a 2-0 advantage with goal on a header with Arwen Wise collecting the assist on a corner kick.

The Ladycats closed the scoring in the second half when Laughley scored with 15:04 left to play on a header from in front of the net for a 3-0 lead.

Bearcats 4, Azle 0

In a Teacher versus Pupil coaching matchup, Aledo head coach Derek Vierling beat his former star player, Willie Maloney, the first-year Azle boys’ head coach, 4-0 in the boys’ tournament opener.

The Bearcats will advance to the boys’ semifinals and play Eaton at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

Freshman midfielder Clay Murador scored two goals – one in each half – to pace the ‘Cats. His first goal gave Aledo a 1-0 lead just seconds into the match when he scored on a tap-in from in front of the net.

His second came from 20 yards out on a free kick. In between Murador’s goals, Dylan Dobransky scored on a header off an assist from Micco Little.

Little closed the scoring by converting a penalty kick with 8:07 remaining in the second half.

Goalkeeper Ryland Yates earned the shutout. He had two diving saves early in the first half, and he turned back every Hornet shot in the second half to preserve the shutout.

The girls’ championship match on Saturday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium with the boys’ championship game to follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.