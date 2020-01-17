Ladycats, Bearcats basketball teams travel to Abilene today to face Wylie in District 4-5A action

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will face Abilene Wylie in respective District 4-5A basketball play today at Abilene Wylie High School.
Tip off for the girls’ game will be at 6:15 p.m. followed by the boys’ contest at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Ladycats will bring a 1-0 district mark into the contest after defeating Abilene Cooper in the district opener, while Wylie sits at 0-2 after losses to state-ranked No. 2 Wichita Falls Rider and Abilene Cooper.
The Bearcats (12-9) and Bulldogs (12-11) will be playing in the boys’ district opener.
Check here or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account for results.
District 4-5A
Girls
WF Rider 2-0
Aledo 1-0
Abilene Cooper 1-1
Wichita Falls HS 0-1
Abilene Wylie 0-2
Boys
Aledo 0-0
Abilene Wylie 0-0
WF Rider 0-0
Abilene Cooper 0-0
Wichita Falls HS 0-0
Today: Aledo at Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls High School; Wichita Falls Rider, bye.
