Ladycats, Bearcats basketball teams host Wichita Falls HS in District 4-5A action today

20 hours ago
1 Min Read

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue respective District 4-5A basketball play today at home against Wichita Falls High School.

The Ladycats and Lady Coyotes will tip off at 6:15 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym, followed by the boys’ game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

For results see this site or The Community News Facebook or Twitter pages.

District 4-5A

Girls

WF Rider                            2-0

Abilene Cooper                 2-1

Aledo                                 1-1

Abilene Wylie                    1-2

Wichita Falls HS                0-2

Boys

Aledo                                 1-0

Wichita Falls HS                1-0

WF Rider                           0-0

Abilene Wylie                    0-1

Abilene Cooper                 0-1

Today: Wichita Falls High School at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Cooper; Abilene Wylie, bye.

