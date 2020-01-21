Ladycats, Bearcats basketball teams host Wichita Falls HS in District 4-5A action today

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue respective District 4-5A basketball play today at home against Wichita Falls High School.

The Ladycats and Lady Coyotes will tip off at 6:15 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym, followed by the boys’ game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

For results see this site or The Community News Facebook or Twitter pages.

District 4-5A

Girls

WF Rider 2-0

Abilene Cooper 2-1

Aledo 1-1

Abilene Wylie 1-2

Wichita Falls HS 0-2

Boys

Aledo 1-0

Wichita Falls HS 1-0

WF Rider 0-0

Abilene Wylie 0-1

Abilene Cooper 0-1

Today: Wichita Falls High School at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Cooper; Abilene Wylie, bye.