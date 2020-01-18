Bearcats win District 4-5A hoops opener over Abilene Wylie; Ladycats fall to Lady Bulldogs

Aledo came back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs, 53-45, Friday night in the boys’ District 4-5A basketball opener at Wylie High School.

Senior post Cole Nitsch led the Bearcats with 15 points, with Reid Dietrich adding 10.

Also scoring were Daniel Sohn with nine points, Jason Llewellyn with seven, and Max Newell and Chase Becker, each with six.

The Bearcats led 13-10 after the first quarter, but Wylie scored 14 points in the second period while holding Aledo to nine to take a 24-22 lead at the half.

Paced by six points from Llewellyn, the Bearcats outscored Wylie 16-11 in the third period for a 38-35 advantage as the game moved to the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Wichita Falls High School.

Abilene Wylie 35, Ladycats 31

Abilene Wylie went on a late 6-1 run in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Aledo Ladycats, 35-31, Friday night in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game at Wylie High School.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 1-1 in district play, while the Lady Bulldogs raise their league mark to 1-2. The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against Wichita Falls High School.

Freshman post Raylee McDonald led the Ladycats with 11 points while also grabbing six rebounds. Junior post Audrey Pearce, who scored six points, led Aledo on the glass with eight rebounds, including three offensive boards, and added a pair of blocks.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Riley Sale with five points, Kylie Anderson with four, Haley Herrin with three and Addyson Hebel with two.

Wylie led 9-8 after the first quarter. In the second period, the Ladycats, paced by five points from McDonald – including a three-pointer – scored nine points while holding Wylie to eight as the game was tied at the half, 17-17.

Wylie outscored the Ladycats 8-7 in the third period to take a 25-24 lead into the fourth quarter.