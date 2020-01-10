Bearcats splash into final after shootout win over Eaton; Ladycats fall in semifinals

Despite pouring rain and a lightning delay, the Aledo Bearcats reached the boys’ championship match with a 4-2 tally in the overtime shootout to take a 3-2 victory over Eaton at the Moritz-Kia Tournament of Champions Friday morning at Bearcat Stadium.

Unless the schedule changes before tomorrow, the Bearcats will play in the boys’ championship match at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. The Community News will announce any changes on its Facebook page.

Micco Little, Clay Murador, Tyler Oetinger and Tommy Beaux each scored in the overtime shootout session, and goalkeeper Ryland Yates turned away the last two Eaton shots to seal the win.

The Bearcats took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a header by Logan Reiter off an assist from Little.

The teams were sent to safety at the half as lightning was detected in the area. In the second half Eaton tied the match with 23:40 left in regulation. Neither team scored for the remainder of the half to set up overtime.

Granbury 3, Ladycats 2 OT

Granbury won the overtime shootout session 3-2 to take a 3-2 win over the Aledo Ladycats in the girls’ semifinals Friday morning at Bearcat Stadium.

Granbury scored the lone goal in the opening half.

In the second half, Aledo sophomore forward Ashlyn Laughley scored two goals in a span of 15 minutes to give the Ladycats a 2-1 lead.

Her first came with 25:20 left in regulation from inside the box. Fifteen minutes later, Laughley scored on a breakaway, firing a shot from 11 yards out to beat the Granbury ‘keeper to give the Ladycats a 2-1 lead with 10:23 left in regulation.

Granbury tied the match with 3:51 remaining in the second half as the game moved to the overtime shootout.