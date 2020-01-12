1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




We’re looking for a bright, smiling face.

Do you enjoy meeting new people?

Do you like the idea of helping other small businesses grow?

Are you service-oriented?

Is your smile contagious?

The Community News, a media company recognized state-wide and nationally for the quality of its work, is looking for a B2B Marketing Specialist.

The responsibilities of this position include:

• generating new business;
• generating leads;
• building on and growing existing business relationships;
• participating in networking;
• communicating with new companies;
• providing proposals;
• reporting new contacts;
• helping to organize and participating in promotional events;
• helping to develop sponsorships
• event planning.

The successful applicant will be someone who:

• is excited by the idea of working in a high-growth market;
• is creative in developing new strategies;
• can excel in an entrepreneurial environment;
• has a contagious smile;
• is a team player.

The Company: The Community News is a consistent award-winning publication celebrating 25 years of being based in east Parker County, the western edge of the expanding Fort-Worth-Dallas Metroplex. This is a great place to live and work.

It is a rapidly growing, highly-engaged community with excellent public schools and easy access to urban and suburban amenities.

Send your resume to
today!

