Abilene Cooper late run downs Bearcats; Ladycats fall to Lady Cougars

Abilene Cooper scored 16 fourth-quarter points to break open a close game as the Cougars defeated the Aledo Bearcats, 60-40, Tuesday night in a boys’ District 4-5A basketball game at Cooper High School.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 2-2, while the Cougars raise their league mark to 1-2.

Reid Dietrich led the Bearcats with 19 points, with Max Newell adding 10. Also scoring were Jason Llewellyn with five points, and Chase Becker, Cole Nitsch and Camden Yielding, each with two.

Cooper led 14-12 after the first quarter and built a 26-23 advantage at the half. Cooper outscored Aledo 18-11 in the third period to take a 44-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cooper 37, Ladycats 30

Abilene Cooper held off a late Aledo rally as the Lady cougars got past the Ladycats, 37-30, Tuesday night in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball games at Cooper High School.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 2-3 in district play, while Cooper raises its league mark to 4-1.

Audrey Pearce led the Ladycats with eight points while also pulling down seven rebounds.

Also scoring were Raylee McDonald and Kylie Anderson, each with six points, Riley Sale with four, and Abby Morrison, Kalen Atonio and Presley Hull, each with two.

Aledo led 4-2 after a defensive first quarter, but Cooper came back with an 18-9 run in the second quarter to take a 20-13 lead at the half.

Cooper scored 11 points in the third period and Aledo put in 10 as the Lady Cougars held a 31-23 lead as the game moved to the fourth quarter.

For the complete story on both games see the Jan. 31 issue of The Community News.