Your ‘freeview’ of the Dec. 6 issue

20 hours ago
1 Min Read

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the print version of the Dec. 6 issue will be one day late arriving.

Get your preview of the Aledo-Ennis game and other news with our “freeview” below!

Events Calendar

Sat 07

Firehouse Breakfast with Santa

December 7 @ 7:00 am - 11:00 am
Sat 07

Christmas on the Square

December 7 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Sat 07

Christmas Tyme in Aledo

December 7 @ 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sat 07

Photos with Santa

December 7 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tue 10

Bunco Party

December 10 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 13

Holiday in the Park

December 13 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 14

Clara and the Land of Sweets

December 14 @ 4:30 pm
Mon 16

Rotary Club of Aledo

December 16 @ 11:30 am
Tue 24

Aledo Community Lions Club

December 24 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm