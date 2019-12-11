203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats fall in non-district game at FW Nolan Catholic

Aledo senior point guard Riley Sale (4) drives the baseline during the Ladycats' 47-44 loss Tuesday night at Fort Worth Nolan Catholic. Sale led all scorers with 19 points. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Seeking revenge from a 10-point loss earlier in the season to Aledo, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic overcame an early deficit to defeat the Ladycats, 47-44, Tuesday night in a girls’ non-district basketball game at Nolan.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 6-10. Aledo will play next at 3 p.m. Thursday at home against an Australian team at the Aledo Tournament.

Earlier this season at the Brock tournament, the Ladycats handled the Lady Vikings, 41-31, and it appeared as if history would repeat itself as the Ladycats jumped out to a 9-3 lead.

But from that point and until the first half ended, Nolan outscored Aledo 21-12 to take a 24-21 lead at the half.

The Ladycats got back on track in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 11-9 to cut the Lady Vikings’ lead to 33-32 as the contest moved to the fourth quarter.

But after two free throws by senior point guard Riley Sale – who led all scorers with 19 points – tied the game, 35-35, the Ladycats never could take the lead as Nolan hung on for a three-point win.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Haley Herrin with 10 points, Kylie Anderson with seven, and Audrey Pearce and Raylee McDonald, each with four.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats JV defeated Nolan.

Aledo junior varsity post Madison Verner (42) drives in for a layup during the Ladycats’ victory over Nolan Catholic Tuesday night at Nolan. Photo by Tony Eierdam

