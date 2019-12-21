Kennedale outlasts Aledo Ladycats, 54-45

Kennedale came back from a third-quarter deficit to defeat the Aledo Ladycats, 54-45, in a girls’ non-district basketball game Friday night at Aledo.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 8-14.

Audrey Pearce led the Ladycats with 12 points and nearly accomplished a triple double with 11 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Addyson Hebel and Kylie Anderson, each with 11 points, Raylee McDonald with six (and six rebounds), Haley Herrin with three and Sophie Smith with two.

The Ladycats led 15-13 after the first quarter and 24-23 at the half. Kennedale scored 19 points in the third period while holding the Ladycats to 11 to take a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ladycats sub-varsity teams defeat Kennedale

The Ladycats JV defeated Kennedale, 57-28, with Maddy Jarvis scoring a game-high 17 points and Kandle Bogus adding 16.

Also scoring were Maddie Werner with six points, Olivia Tregallas with five, Emily Delaune and Claire Byars, each with four, Lauren Hawks with three and Kaleigh Stewart with two.

The Ladycats freshman team cruised to a 61-23 victory with Karli Britton scoring a game-high 18 points.

Also scoring were McKenzie Grau with 11 points, Reagan Davis with seven, Hannah Good with five, Ashtyn Coufal, Taylor Paetzold and Meredith Brown, each with four, and Kimberly Obregon, Avery Gray, Avery Horton and Tara Nagy, each with two.