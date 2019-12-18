Grapevine comes back late to defeat Bearcats, 67-63

Grapevine came back from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Aledo Bearcats, 67-63, in a boys’ non-district basketball game Tuesday night at Aledo.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 7-5. Aledo will continue non-district play at 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Worth.

Reid Dietrich scored 20 points, including six three-point buckets, to lead the Bearcats.

Also scoring were Daniel Sohn with 17 points, Max Newell with 13, Cole Nitsch with 10 and Chase Becker with three.

Aledo led 16-14 after the first quarter in a game that was tied 30-30 at the half. The Bearcats outscored Grapevine 17-13 in the third period to take a 45-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bridgeport 44, Ladycats 34

Aledo jumped out to a 15-5 lead but could not hang on as Class 4A, No. 6 Bridgeport defeated the Ladycats by 10 points Tuesday night at Bridgeport.

Haley Herrin led the Ladycats with 11 points, with Audrey Pearce adding nine.

Also scoring were Riley Sale and Kylie Anderson, each with five points, and Addyson Hebel and Abby Morrison, each with two.

Aledo led 15-5 after the first quarter, but Bridgeport scored 17 points in the second quarter while holding Aledo to five to take a 22-20 lead at the break.

Bridgeport outscored the Ladycats 10-5 in the third period to take a 32-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

For the complete story on both games see the Dec. 20 issue of The Community News.