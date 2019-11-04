Where to Vote

203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 for the Aledo ISD Bond Election, State Constitutional Amendment Election, and Emergency Services District No.1 Sales Tax Election.

Any registered voter in Parker County can vote at any of the following locations. Click on any location for a map link.

LOCATION ADDRESS Room
Silver Creek Methodist Church 2200 Church Rd. Off 730, Azle Fellowship Hall
Azle Masonic Lodge 257 W. Main, Azle Lodge Room
Reno City Hall 195 W. Reno Rd., Reno Council Chambers
Municipal Court Annex 200 N Main St, Springtown Court Room
Outreach Of Love Church 3591 E. Hwy 199, Springtown Youth Room
Parker County NE Annex 1020 E. Hwy.199, Springtown Court Room
Friendship Baptist Church 801 Friendship Rd., Weatherford Family Life Center
Agnes Baptist Church 350 Agnes North, Springtown Fellowship Hall
Harberger Hill Community 701 Narrow St., Weatherford Ctr Room B
Trinity Lutheran Church 1500 Ball St., Weatherford Gym
Poolville Methodist Church 230 North Church, Poolville Community Center
Peaster ISD Rock Gym 8512 FM 920, Peaster Back Room Of Gym
Whitt Fire Dept. 4312 N FM Rd 52, Whitt Meeting Room
Bethesda United Methodist Church 6657 FM Rd 113 N, Weatherford Johnson Room
Calvary Baptist Church 1900 N. Main St, Weatherford Fellowship Hall
Shady Grove Baptist Church 2470 W. Lambert Rd., Weatherford Fellowship Hall
Union Baptist Church 3451 Sarra Ln., Springtown Fellowship Hall
Victory Baptist Church 1304 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford Youth Building
Phoenix Masonic Lodge 1009 Palo Pinto St, Weatherford Dining Area
Grace First Presbyterian Church 606 Mockingbird Ln., Weatherford Great Hall
Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church 1502 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford Gym
Millsap Community Ctr 104 Fannin St, Millsap Community Room
Harmony Baptist Church 242 Harmony Road, Weatherford Fellowship Hall
Parker County ESD # 6 4970 Tin Top Rd., Weatherford Day Room
Brock Baptist Church 2111 FM 1189, Brock Sanctuary
First Baptist Church Of Dennis 7600 FM 1189, Dennis Old Fellowship Hall
Spring Creek Baptist Church 100 Spring Creek Rd., Weatherford Lobby Of Gym
Greenwood Fire Department 1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Road,Weatherford Training Room
Morningstar Amenity Center 128 Heather Wind Ln, Aledo Community Room
Hudson Oaks City Hall 210 Hudson Oaks Dr, Hudson Oaks Court Room
Willow Park Municipal Bldg. 516 Ranch House Rd., Willow Park Court Room
Arise Baptist Church 15910 S. Hwy 377, Wheatland Life Group Room
Aledo Community Center 104 Robinson Ct., Aledo B Room
Aledo ISD Admin. Building 1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo Court Room
New Faith Baptist 3303 West FM 5, Annetta Fellowship Hall
Parker County Precinct Barn #4 1320 Airport Road, Aledo Conference Room
Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church 200 S. Lakeshore Dr., Hudson Oaks Sanctuary

