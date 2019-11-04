Where to Vote

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 for the Aledo ISD Bond Election, State Constitutional Amendment Election, and Emergency Services District No.1 Sales Tax Election.
Any registered voter in Parker County can vote at any of the following locations. Click on any location for a map link.
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Room
|Silver Creek Methodist Church
|2200 Church Rd. Off 730, Azle
|Fellowship Hall
|Azle Masonic Lodge
|257 W. Main, Azle
|Lodge Room
|Reno City Hall
|195 W. Reno Rd., Reno
|Council Chambers
|Municipal Court Annex
|200 N Main St, Springtown
|Court Room
|Outreach Of Love Church
|3591 E. Hwy 199, Springtown
|Youth Room
|Parker County NE Annex
|1020 E. Hwy.199, Springtown
|Court Room
|Friendship Baptist Church
|801 Friendship Rd., Weatherford
|Family Life Center
|Agnes Baptist Church
|350 Agnes North, Springtown
|Fellowship Hall
|Harberger Hill Community
|701 Narrow St., Weatherford
|Ctr Room B
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|1500 Ball St., Weatherford
|Gym
|Poolville Methodist Church
|230 North Church, Poolville
|Community Center
|Peaster ISD Rock Gym
|8512 FM 920, Peaster
|Back Room Of Gym
|Whitt Fire Dept.
|4312 N FM Rd 52, Whitt
|Meeting Room
|Bethesda United Methodist Church
|6657 FM Rd 113 N, Weatherford
|Johnson Room
|Calvary Baptist Church
|1900 N. Main St, Weatherford
|Fellowship Hall
|Shady Grove Baptist Church
|2470 W. Lambert Rd., Weatherford
|Fellowship Hall
|Union Baptist Church
|3451 Sarra Ln., Springtown
|Fellowship Hall
|Victory Baptist Church
|1304 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford
|Youth Building
|Phoenix Masonic Lodge
|1009 Palo Pinto St, Weatherford
|Dining Area
|Grace First Presbyterian Church
|606 Mockingbird Ln., Weatherford
|Great Hall
|Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church
|1502 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford
|Gym
|Millsap Community Ctr
|104 Fannin St, Millsap
|Community Room
|Harmony Baptist Church
|242 Harmony Road, Weatherford
|Fellowship Hall
|Parker County ESD # 6
|4970 Tin Top Rd., Weatherford
|Day Room
|Brock Baptist Church
|2111 FM 1189, Brock
|Sanctuary
|First Baptist Church Of Dennis
|7600 FM 1189, Dennis
|Old Fellowship Hall
|Spring Creek Baptist Church
|100 Spring Creek Rd., Weatherford
|Lobby Of Gym
|Greenwood Fire Department
|1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Road,Weatherford
|Training Room
|Morningstar Amenity Center
|128 Heather Wind Ln, Aledo
|Community Room
|Hudson Oaks City Hall
|210 Hudson Oaks Dr, Hudson Oaks
|Court Room
|Willow Park Municipal Bldg.
|516 Ranch House Rd., Willow Park
|Court Room
|Arise Baptist Church
|15910 S. Hwy 377, Wheatland
|Life Group Room
|Aledo Community Center
|104 Robinson Ct., Aledo
|B Room
|Aledo ISD Admin. Building
|1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo
|Court Room
|New Faith Baptist
|3303 West FM 5, Annetta
|Fellowship Hall
|Parker County Precinct Barn #4
|1320 Airport Road, Aledo
|Conference Room
|Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church
|200 S. Lakeshore Dr., Hudson Oaks
|Sanctuary
