Second season: Ladycats open playoffs today against Lubbock Cooper in Abilene

The district-champion Aledo Ladycats will begin their 2019 playoff run today against the Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates in the Class 5A, bi-district volleyball playoffs.

The first serve will be at 7 p.m. today at Abilene Christian University.

The Ladycats (27-15) are the champions and No. 1 seed from District 4-5A, while Cooper (15-17) is the No. 4 seed from District 3-5A.

The winner will play the winner of the El Paso High School/El Paso Eastwood match in the area championship.

For in-match updates see The Community News Facebook page.