Ranch House Road closures Tuesday and Wednesday announced

The City of Willow Park has announced that portions of Ranch House Road will be completely closed Tuesday and Wednesday while concrete is poured.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the stretch between Scenic Trail and Surrey will be closed.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, the portion between Surrey and Stagecoach will be closed.

Willow Park City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 27, while concrete driveways are poured. All offices housed at city hall will be closed including municipal court, utility billing department, and permitting. Willow Park City Hall will also be closed Thanksgiving and the day after. Normal hours will resume Monday, Dec. 2.

Homeowners living in the area will still be allowed to and from their homes.