Ladycats travel to Vernon to take on No. 2 Canyon Randall in regional quarterfinal match

Seeking their first regional tournament appearance since 2017, the Aledo Ladycats are one step closer to that goal when they take on state-ranked No. 2 Canyon Randall today in a regional quarterfinal match.

The first serve will be at 6 p.m. today at Vernon High School.

The Ladycats (29-16) advanced to the third round after defeating El Paso High School in the area round.

Randall (33-3) swept El Paso Eastlake to reach the regional quarterfinal round.

The winner will advance to the regional tournament in Lubbock and face the winner of the Denton High School/Grapevine match.

Ladycats head coach Claire Gay feels the team has the correct chemistry and mindset to compete this deep in the playoffs.

“This group is improving every week because each one of them pushes each other hard in practice,” Gay said. “This team has been a huge family this season, and they support one another.

“Each of the players show so much character and are such a big reason we have made it this far because they keep pushing each other in practice.

“Everybody is doing a good job of supporting one another and that’s a testament to this team and to its leaders.”

For in-match updates go to The Community News Facebook page.