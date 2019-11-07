Ladycats face El Paso High School today in area volleyball championship

Coming off a sweep of Lubbock Cooper in the opening round of the playoffs, the Aledo Ladycats have advanced to the area championship round and will face the El Paso High School Lady Tigers.

The first serve in the area (second) round match will be at 6 p.m. today at Seminole High School.

The Ladycats (28-16) got to the second-round match by sweeping Lubbock Cooper, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 in a bi-district match.

El Paso (34-6) advanced to the second round after sweeping El Paso Eastwood, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.

The winner of the match will advance to the regional quarterfinals and face the winner of the No. 2 Canyon Randall/El Paso Eastlake area match.

