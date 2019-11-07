203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Ladycats face El Paso High School today in area volleyball championship

3 hours ago
1 Min Read
Aledo setter Mattie Gantt (6) sets up a hitter during the Ladycats’ playoff win over Lubbock Cooper. The Ladycats will face El Paso High School at 6 p.m. today in an area championship match at Seminole High School. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Coming off a sweep of Lubbock Cooper in the opening round of the playoffs, the Aledo Ladycats have advanced to the area championship round and will face the El Paso High School Lady Tigers.

The first serve in the area (second) round match will be at 6 p.m. today at Seminole High School.

The Ladycats (28-16) got to the second-round match by sweeping Lubbock Cooper, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 in a bi-district match.

El Paso (34-6) advanced to the second round after sweeping El Paso Eastwood, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20.

The winner of the match will advance to the regional quarterfinals and face the winner of the No. 2 Canyon Randall/El Paso Eastlake area match.

For in-match updates go to The Community News Facebook page.

Events Calendar

« November 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sat 09

Hurt and Fallen Softball Tournament

November 9 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 09

WC Foundation to celebrate sesquicentennial with Bell Ringers’ Ball

November 9 @ 6:00 pm
Tue 12

Home for the Holidays

November 12 @ 10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Fri 15

National Gospel Singing Convention

November 15 - November 16
Sat 16

Trash Bash

November 16 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon 18

Rotary Club of Aledo

November 18 @ 11:30 am
Tue 26

Aledo Community Lions Club

November 26 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm