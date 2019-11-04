Aledo ISD receives recognition for transparency

Special to The Community News

Aledo ISD has received recognition from the Texas Comptroller for achieving specific transparency goals through the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program.

The district received a star in the area of Traditional Finances, which recognizes entities for their outstanding efforts in making spending and revenue information available. Aledo ISD provides its stakeholders this detailed, easy-to-find information via transparency titled links and other detailed information on the business department webpages of the district website (aledoisd.org).

“This is another outstanding achievement for the Aledo ISD business department, which does a tremendous job consistently providing transparent information regarding budgeting and spending for our community,” said Hoyt Harris, Aledo ISD School Board President.

Transparency Stars recognizes local government entities that provide easy online access to important financial data.

“By providing meaningful financial data in addition to visual tools and analysis of its revenues and expenditures, Aledo ISD has shown a true commitment to Texas taxpayers. This effort achieves the goals set by my office’s Transparency Stars program,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “I am pleased to award Aledo ISD a star for its accomplishments.”

The Comptroller’s office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to recognize cities, counties and school districts making important strides to greater government transparency. Local government entities can apply for stars in the areas of:

Traditional Finances,

Contracts and Procurement,

Economic Development,

Public Pensions, and

Debt Obligations.

After receiving an initial star for Traditional Finances, remaining stars may be awarded in any order.

The Transparency Stars accolade is one of several Aledo ISD has received for financial stewardship and management of taxpayer dollars.

Aledo ISD received an “A” rating for “Superior Achievement” under Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system. The “Superior Achievement” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of Aledo ISD’s financial management and reporting systems. The district has received the highest rating for the past 15 years.

Aledo ISD also maintains a “AA” bond rating, which is defined as “having a very strong capacity to meet its financial commitments.” The district has also received a “clean” outside annual audit from a Certified Public Accounting Firm for more than 10 consecutive years.