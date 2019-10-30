Judy Cordell

Judy McVeigh Cordell of Fort Worth passed away on October 29, 2019.

Judy was born March 21, 1932, to Dr. Joseph F. and Mrs. Dorothy Gillett McVeigh of Fort Worth, Texas.

Judy attended Arlington Heights High School and graduated in the class of 1950. She graduated from SMU with a B.A. in English and Art History. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi and the Junior League of Fort Worth.

The niece of Blanche McVeigh, founding member of The Fort Worth School, her love of art led her to The Fort Worth Museum of Art. The museum was first chartered in 1892 as The Fort Worth Public Library and Art Gallery and has evolved into what is now known as The Modern.

She began as a volunteer docent and actively participated in fundraising and planning for the beautiful modern white stucco building that housed The Fort Worth Art Center. She served as a curator and interim director in the 1950s.

She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church of Fort Worth and St. Francis of Assisi Church in Willow Park. At the time of her death, she was a member of St. Peter Orthodox Church in Fort Worth.

Judy was a fixture at the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce, serving as a stable presence as the fledgling organization grew in its early years.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joseph F. McVeigh and Dorothy Gillett McVeigh; her husband, Eugene Cordell; and her son, Joseph McVeigh Cordell.

She is survived by her daughter, Lucy Marsh; her stepson, Dennis Cordell; her stepdaughters, Gayla Chaney and Zoe Haynes, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A service has been scheduled for 12 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at St. Peter Orthodox Church, 7601 Bellaire Dr South in Fort Worth.

The Community News

November 1, 2019