First-place Ladycats wrap up first half of district at home today against Abilene Cooper

District 4-5A volleyball action continues when the Aledo Ladycats face the Abilene Cooper Lady Cougars today at Aledo.

The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. The JV and freshman matches will start at 5 p.m.

The Ladycats (20-15) can run the table in the first half of district play with a win, while Cooper hopes to to break the three-way log jam behind the Ladycats in the 4-5A standings.

Aledo is coming off a crucial win at Wichita Falls Rider for sole possession of first place. In that contest, Ladycats senior hitter Daleigh Ellison sent down a match-high 17 kills, while junior Lilly Taylor added 16. Setter Mattie Gantt recorded 35 assists against Rider.

District 4-5A

Aledo 3-0

WF Rider 1-1

Abilene Wylie 1-1

Abilene Cooper 1-1

Wichita Falls HS 0-3

Today: Abilene Cooper at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Wylie.