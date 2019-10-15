203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




First-place Ladycats begin second half of District 4-5A volleyball slate at home today against Abilene Wylie

Ladycats senior defensive specialist Jace’ Parker digs a serve during Aledo’s sweep of Abilene Cooper.

After running the table in the first portion of the District 4-5A volleyball schedule, the Aledo Ladycats will return home to face the Abilene Wylie Lady Bulldogs in a key matchup.

The first serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym. The JV and freshman matches will begin at 5 p.m.

A share of first place will be on the line for the Lady Bulldogs. Aledo handed Abilene Wylie its lone district loss with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 win at Wylie High School. A win by Aledo would give the Ladycats a season sweep of Wylie and a two-match lead in district play.

District 4-5A

Aledo                                    4-0

Abilene Wylie                       3-1

WF Rider                              2-2

Abilene Cooper                   1-3

Wichita Falls HS                  0-4

Today: Abilene Wylie at Aledo; Wichita Falls High School at Abilene Cooper; Wichita Falls Rider, bye

