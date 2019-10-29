District-champion Ladycats travel to Godley today for non-district contest; playoff match set

Concluding regular season play, the District 4-5A champion Aledo Ladycats will face Godley in a non-district match today at Godley High School.

The first serve in the varsity-only match will be at 5 p.m.

The Ladycats have already clinched the District 4-5A championship with an 8-0 record, but with a bye on the last day of district competition today AHS will conclude its regular season in a non-district match.

Playoff set

The Ladycats will face Lubbock Cooper in the Class 5A bi-district round at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at Abilene Christian University.

The Ladycats have been designated as the “visitors.”

The Ladycats are the No. 1 seed from District 4, and Lubbock Cooper (15-16) is the No. 4 seed from District 3.

The winner will advance to the area playoffs.