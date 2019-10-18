cschmid Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Email Main Feature • Sports Bearcats Live! Aledo vs. Cleburne 5 hours ago1 Min Read You may also like Main Feature • Sports Ladycats dominate Abilene Wylie with sweep to take two-match lead in District 4-5A 3 days ago Main Feature • Sports First-place Ladycats begin second half of District 4-5A volleyball slate at home today against Abilene Wylie 3 days ago Main Feature • Sports Rayfield Wright Celebrity Tournament 4 days ago About the authorView All Posts cschmid Add Comment Click here to post a comment Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Clean sweep: Ladycats, Bearcats win District 4-5A cross country championships; both JV teams also take titles Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Email
Add Comment