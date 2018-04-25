Swift throws one-hitter in 12-0 Bearcats’ win over Boswell

Aledo senior pitcher Steven Swift threw a one-hitter while striking out 12 to lead the Bearcats to a convincing 12-0 victory over Boswell in a District 6-5A baseball game Tuesday night at Boswell High School.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district record to 9-4, while Boswell drops to 5-8. The two teams will conclude their two-game series and district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Aledo. The Aledo win, combined with Azle’s victory on Tuesday, locks the Bearcats in third place in 6-5A.

Swift allowed only one walk – in the first inning – and retired 18 consecutive batters from the first frame to the seventh inning. He struck out the side in order in the fifth and struck out three batters in the seventh inning.

The lone Boswell hit – a solid line drive to left field – came with one out in the seventh frame.

The Bearcats led 1-0 before scoring five runs in the sixth and adding six in the seventh.

Autry Johnson (single, double), Tripp Jones (two singles), and Vaughn Shields (two singles) each had multiple-hit games, while Hunter Rosson smashed a two-run home run in the seventh.

For the complete story see the April 27 issue of The Community News.

