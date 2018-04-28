Ladycat softball season ends with 11-6 playoff loss to Denton Ryan

The Aledo High School softball season ended in disappointing fashion after the Ladycats fell to Denton Ryan, 11-6, in game two of a best-of-three Class 5A bi-district playoff series that concluded Friday night at AHS.

The Ladycats struggled at the plate for most of the game, and had a number of defensive miscues that cost the team at crucial moments.

Neither team was able to score during the first inning, and pitcher Bailee Whitener struck out two batters in the second. But Ryan had one batter who reached base on a walk, and a deep hit to the outfield two batters later allowed the runner to score. Ryan would score again in the second and Megan Reynolds knocked in a runner in the fourth to make the score 2-1 in favor of Ryan.

However, the Raiders got hot at the plate during the fifth inning and capitalized on Aledo mistakes to pull ahead 6-1. The Ladycats answered with home runs from Lindsey McElroy and Alana Smith to stay in the hunt.

Ryan responded in the sixth with a pair of two-run home runs and would have likely continued to run away with the game had Jessie Kubosh not ended the inning with a diving somersault catch.

Aledo was unable to get on base at all in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan tacked on another run in the top of the seventh and it was left to Ladycats to attempt to mount a late comeback.

McElroy hit another home run, followed by Whitener, who knocked in two more batters, but the deficit was too much to overcome for Aledo.

The team finishes the season with an overall record of 12-15.

