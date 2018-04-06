Aledo advances 12 athletes in 16 individual events, four relay teams to area track meet

Aledo track athletes Jeffrey “Scooby” Carter, Tysley Valencia, Money Parks and Graydon Morris each qualified for the area meet in two individual events and eight other Aledo athletes and four relay teams also qualified for the area meet Thursday night during the District 6-5A Track and Field Meet at Ranger Stadium at Chisholm Trail High School.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the District 5-5A/6-5A Area Track and Field Meet which will be held April 18-19 at Northwest High School.

The four Aledo relay teams making it out to the area meet include the girls’ 4×100 team (Paige Crippes, Lydia Lawrence, Valencia, Ellie Reese) which finished first; the boys’ 4×100 team (Parks, Jase McClellan, Gio Torres, Carter) which also finished first; the girls’ 4×200 team (Crippes, Carlee Rogers, Valencia, Reese) which finished third; and the boys’ 4×400 team (Beau Mask, Jake Ford, Torres, Bobby Hufnagle) which finished fourth.

Carter won long jump and the 100-meter dash; Valencia won long jump and finished second in the 200-meter dash; Parks placed third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash; and Morris won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs.

Also qualifying for the area meet on the boys’ team from Aledo were Logan Escamilla (fourth, discus), Gavin Williams (second, 200), Ryan Brown (first, pole vault) and Zach Davis (second pole vault).

Aledo girls also qualifying for the area meet include Sierra White (third, pole vault), Reese (fourth, 100), Lawrence (third, 400) and Alaina Touchet (third, shot put).

For complete results see the April 13 issue of The Community News.

