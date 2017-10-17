Aledo raced out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a 59-7 victory over the Brewer Bears Friday night in a District 6-5A...
Latest Posts
Local News
Education
Sports
Aledo raced out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back on its way to a 59-7 victory over the Brewer Bears Friday night in a District 6-5A contest at Bear Stadium. The win raises the Bearcats’ overall record to 8-0 and 5-0 in district play. The Bearcats, who now set a state...
Health
Special to The Community News Texas Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Worth today announced its sponsorship of the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association’s (ASA) “Together to End Stroke” initiative to raise awareness that stroke is beatable through high-quality...
Recent Comments