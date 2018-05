Here’s your opportunity to be plugged-in to the community and to support Aledo Theatre! In this special offer, get a discount off our regular $29/year subscription rate and $10 per year will be donated to the Aledo Theatre Program! Just fill out the form below and we will take care of the rest!

NOTE: This special only applies to mailing addresses in Parker and Tarrant Counties. However, if you choose the online E-Sub, it can go anywhere!

Subscription Term * One year $20 (Theatre gets $10) Two years $40 (Theatre gets $20) Three Years $60 (Theatre gets $30) How do you want to get it? * Regular Print Subscription Only E-Sub Online Subscription Only Print AND Online Subscription You can receive your subscription by mail, online or both all for the same price!

