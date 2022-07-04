Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

UPDATED July 4, 12:17 p.m.

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow Lane in Aledo, including several young children. Around 11:30 p.m., attendees reported hearing several “pops”outside of the home.

Those in attendance initially believed the sounds were fireworks until they located several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home. Sheriffs deputies located several spent bullet casings in the front yard and roadway in front of the home.

Sheriff Authier said the case is under active investigation. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects is encouraged to contact Parker County Sheriff‘s Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. You may remain anonymous when contacting Parker County Crime Stoppers. You may also submit tips online at parkercountysheriff.net under the tip411 link.

CLARIFICATION: In our original reporting we referred to the incident as a “drive-by” shooting. Sheriff’s investigators have not yet determined whether the shooters were in a vehicle.

The Community News will report additional details as they become available.