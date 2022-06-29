Wildfire risk prompts county to ban fireworks discharge

Emergency order lasts until June 30

From the Parker County Judge’s office

Parker County issued an emergency declaration of local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of fireworks in the county.

Due to the current severe drought conditions and the imminent threat of individuals discharging fireworks into dry grass, trees, and brush, Parker County Judge Pat Deen signed an emergency declaration of a local state of disaster due to drought and prohibiting the discharge of any fireworks within Parker County effective immediately.

This order does not prohibit the sale of fireworks, only the discharge.

This order does not impact the local public fireworks shows in Weatherford or Hudson Oaks.

This emergency declaration and prohibition is in effect for 60 hours and will run through midnight Thursday June 30. This emergency order and prohibition order was sent to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Governor Greg Abbott is being requested to extend the declaration and prohibition of discharging fireworks until July 5, 2022.

Currently in Parker County, 100% of the county is listed as abnormally dry, and 66.85% of Parker County additionally classified as in severe drought. Also, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), maintained by Texas A&M Agrilife Research and Texas A&M Forest Service, is an index that is used to determine fire potential and the current KBDI indicates a KDBI of 590* for Parker County as of June 27, 2022. Furthermore, Parker County has and will continue to experience wildfires across the county, with local fire departments responding to 28 wildfires within the past seven days and 61 wildfires to date for the month of June

“Due to extreme drought and fire conditions across Parker County, it is critical we consider the potential threat that the private use of fireworks could cause to our residents, property and first responders,” said Parker County Judge Pat Deeen. “In celebrating Independence Day, please consider attending one of the approved public display shows in Parker County.”

“Parker County is very dry and we are concerned about individuals discharging fireworks starting fires and endangering people, livestock and property. This is a safety measure for all of Parker County and we fully support this declaration,” said Sean Hughes, Parker County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator.

All Parker County residents are being asked to not discharge personal fireworks until the county has had more rain.

For more information about this declaration and order prohibiting the discharge of fireworks, call the Parker County Fire Marshal’s office at 817-598-0969.

*Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI)

0 – 200: Soil moisture and large class fuel moistures are high and do not contribute much to fire intensity. Typical of early spring following winter precipitation.

200 – 400: Fuels are beginning to dry and contribute to wildfire intensity. Heavier fuels will still not readily ignite and burn. This is often seen in late spring or early summer.

400 – 600: Lower litter and duff layers contribute to fire intensity and will burn actively. Wildfire intensity begins to increase significantly. Larger fuels could burn or smoulder for several days. This is often seen in late summer and early fall.

600 – 800: Often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. Intense, deep-burning fires with extreme intensities can be expected. Live fuels can also be expected to burn actively at these levels.