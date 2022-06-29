Sheriff investigating shooting death of child 

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Department

The Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting death of a child Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident took place at a residence in the 100-Block of Woodie Way in northeast Parker County just after 9 p.m.

The 5-year-old victim was playing with another child relative when an adult inside the residence heard a gunshot.

The supervising adult reported a 9mm handgun was in a dresser of the master bedroom and the magazine had been removed for safety.

The children were playing in another bedroom of the home when the adult left to attend to a third child in the living room. The adult told sheriff’s investigators they later heard a gunshot, then observed the victim’s injuries.

LifeCare paramedics arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures while the child was transported to a local hospital. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Sheriff Authier said the case is still under investigation. At this time, the sheriff’s department not identifying the victim or the family. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child,” said Sheriff Authier.