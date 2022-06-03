Don Rosenberger

Donald “Don” A. Rosenberger passed away on May 5, 2022. Don was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on June 4, 1923. He was 98 years old and was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Dorothy Rosenberger and parents Albert and Rose Rosenberger. A family memorial service will be held this summer.

Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who cherished spending time with his family and friends. He was extremely patriotic. Don volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy at the beginning of World War II and served for four years in Europe.

He was a member of the 69th U.S. Navy Construction Battalion (Seabees) which saw duty on Omaha Beach, France in 1944, and he was recognized with an appreciation award from the French Government for his services during the liberation of France. The award was presented personally by the French Consulate in Houston.

Don enlisted in the Navy Reserve following WWII and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War where he served aboard a communication ship for two years. The ship was awarded two battle stars for its participation in the conflict. The South Korean Government later presented a service medal and letter of appreciation to Don and to all veterans of the invasion forces on the 50th anniversary of the war.

Following World War II, Don attended the University of Buffalo and majored in Business Administration. He worked for Texaco Inc. in New York City; Buffalo, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; and Houston, Texas in various supervisory capacities and retired after 37 years of service. In retirement, he and Dorothy enjoyed many years of active participation in musical organizations in Houston. In later years they lived in Aledo, where they joyfully participated in their grandchildrens’ numerous activities.

Boy Scouting was a part of Don’s life from an early age. He later became the first Scoutmaster of a new Troop in Houston. During his years of leadership, the Troop thrived and grew to thirty-five young men, many of whom reached the rank of Eagle Scout. A second hobby was flying, which he pursued after World War II – he earned his Private Pilot’s License and enjoyed flying throughout his life.

Don also loved to travel, including many trips with his wife to Seabee Reunions in the U.S. and trips to Europe. Music consumed his interest all his life. His vocal musical interests were stimulated during his high school years and continued for the remainder of his life. Don was a bass-baritone soloist in church choirs for many years. His favorite choral anthem was “With A Voice of Singing” by Martin Shaw.

O be joyful in God, all ye lands,

O sing praises to the honor of his name,

Make his praise to be glorious.

With a voice of singing declare ye this,

And let it be heard, Alleluia.

Don is survived by his son, Brian, and wife Kyla of Aledo and grandchildren Amelia and Andrew; daughter Carol and husband Nigel Mays of Belleair, Florida and grandchildren Robert and Steven.

The Community News

June 10, 2022