Aledo council approves Dean Ranch agreement, future annexation

Decision sets stage for distinctive mixed-use project at city’s eastern gateway

By Rick Mauch

The Community News

As a result of a historic decision by the Aledo City Council at its meeting on Thursday, June 23, the eastern entry to the city will soon have a new look.

The council voted to approve a development agreement that will allow for the voluntary annexation of 238 acres of Dean Ranch into the city, opening the door for development according to Aledo community standards. It will also add greatly to the community’s tax base in the next five years.

The annexation is expected to take place in the fall.

Working through master project developer Levens Capital Partners, LLC, several homebuilders, including the notable D.R. Horton, plan to build about 325 single-family homes and up to 100 townhomes in the Aledo portion of the project. This area will also feature a variety of community amenities, and at least 35 acres are planned for new commercial development.

City officials also note that while many new homes that have been built recently in Aledo have been on 50- or 60-foot lots, the new single-family homes in the Aledo portion of Dean Ranch will be on 60- or 70-foot lots.

Dean Ranch is a 1,825-acre, mixed-use, master-planned development that will be located along the Fort Worth/Aledo border. The 238 acres that will now belong to Aledo are located along Bailey Ranch Road and FM 1187.

Newly elected Aledo Mayor Nick Stanley called the first major act of his administration a “major win” for Aledo. With the project going to be built on Aledo’s doorstep one way or another, this decision allows for Aledo to be in control of how the growth on these 238 acres takes place.

“Not only will we add high-quality, single-family homes on substantial lots and well-designed townhomes, but there will also be a private amenity center, public parks, trails, green space, and substantial new commercial development, all of which adds to our tax base,” Stanley said. “Most importantly, we get to decide what this gateway to our community will look like, by having a portion of the development actually within Aledo and distinctively shaped by the design standards in this carefully negotiated agreement.”

Infrastructure improvements on streets, sidewalks, drainage, and utilities, projected to cost up to $41 million will be financed by the creation of the first public improvement district (PID) in the city’s history and will not be a burden to taxpayers, city officials said. PIDs are a financing tool through which such improvements are paid for by the developer and are commonly used by Texas cities to provide specific types of improvements or maintenance within a designated area.

