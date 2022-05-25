Rogers wins State Rep race

Glenn Rogers

Glenn Rogers won the District 60 Republican House Primary Runoff with 9,261 votes to Mike Olcott’s 8,509.

Parker County’s vote totals, with all voting centers counted, show that Mike Olcott received 7,383 votes to Glenn Rogers’ 6,259.

Mike Hale defeated Eric Contreras for Commissioner Pct. 4 2,358 to 2,312.

Tim Mendolia defeated Allison Bedore for JP Pct 4 2,458 to 2,011.

All county vote totals are unofficial until validated.