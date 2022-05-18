Noah Bates

Noah Hudson Bates, age 11, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15th, 2022, following a tragic UTV accident.

Noah was born on October 18, 2010, in Plano to parents Glenn and Katy Bates.

There are no words to adequately capture the spirit of Noah Bates. A boisterous and happy child, Noah was followed everywhere by the laughs he gifted to those around him. He was lively, outgoing, and funny; he never let an opportunity for fun pass him by. Noah enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, and shooting guns. He lived his daily life to the fullest, ensuring the happiness of everyone around him.

Noah loved to be outside, especially playing Bearcat football and Fort Worth Cats baseball. Noah loved all kinds of music, from rap to Christian, vintage cars and trucks, and especially spending time with his family and friends. Noah’s infectious smile, outgoing nature, and love for those around him will be carried in the hearts of everyone who knew him. Noah adored his family, he was the brightest spirit in every room, and he will be immeasurably missed, by all.

Noah is survived by his parents, Glenn Allen Bates and Katy Rae Bates of Aledo; sister Skylar Lambert of Aledo; sister, Lindsey Rodgers and husband Austin of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandparents, Lowell and Patty Holder of Aledo; great-grandmother, Mary Jane Pannell of Denton; great-grandmother, Flora Steen of Fort Worth; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Noah is preceded in death by, grandparents John and Effie Bates, Uncles Maynard Bates, Donald Bates, William Bates, and Luke Holder.

The memorial service is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Christ Chapel Bible Church-West, 3910 E I-20 West Freeway in Willow Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Noah Bates Memorial Foundation – please, no flowers. This foundation will bridge a gap of financial support for children aspiring to achieve success at the collegiate level. Donate via Venmo: @NoahBatesMemorialFoundation or by contacting First Financial Bank Account# 8211008296.

May 20, 2022