Fifth grader killed in UTV accident

Noah Bates

Families in the Aledo ISD are mourning the loss of fifth-grader Noah Hudson Bates, who died in a UTV accident on Sunday, May 15.

Noah was a student at Annetta Elementary School.

In an email to Aledo ISD’s email list, Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said “As Bearcats, we share our most sincere condolences with the Bates family — especially his sister Skyler Lambert, a sophomore at Aledo High School — as well as Noah’s friends, classmates, and our staff who have served Noah at our schools. We will miss Noah very much.”

The Aledo ISD will have counselors available this week via email for staff, students and parents who have questions on how to talk to children about death or to offer additional resources or support as needed.

A list of counselors at each campus can be found at https://www.aledoisd.org/domain/1808.

The school district will have a team of counselors with Mrs. Pope, the Annetta Elementary School counselor, at Annetta on Tuesday when students return to school, as well as at McCall Elementary School, which Noah previously attended.

“Please join me in praying for Noah’s parents, Glenn and Katy, and for his big sister Skylar. Although this tragedy occurred, his family has told us they feel blessed that he left this world doing what he loved and being with his friends,” Bohn said in the email.