Rayfield Wright

Dallas Cowboys Legend and NFL Hall-of-Famer Larry Rayfield “Big Cat” Wright passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the age of 76.

Rayfield was a great football player and earned his nickname “Big Cat” because he was quick on his feet. But what defined him was his faith, among many other wonderful qualities. God was front and center in all he did. He was a loving husband, a devoted friend, a mentor to many, a strong leader and an outstanding community role model. At 6’ 6”, he was often referred to as a “gentle giant” because of his generosity, which knew no bounds.

Rayfield is survived by his devoted wife Di Wright, brother Lamar Wright, children Courtney Minor and son-in-law Dave Harrison, LaRay Wright, Anitra Hernandez, Larry Jr. Wright, Ariel Wright, beloved mother-in-law Margie Darnell, sister-in-law Kim and husband Stephen Duncan, and brother-in-law Chuck and wife Tracy Darnell.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Galbreaith Pickard Hilltop Chapel in Willow Park. The Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Willow Park Baptist Church in Willow Park.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to:

Willow Park First Responder Donation Fund c/o Willow Park Police Department, 101 Stagecoach Trail, Willow Park, TX 76087 (memo line: in memory of Rayfield Wright).

“Big Cat”, you were a tremendous blessing to your family and touched the lives of all who knew you. We love you and will miss you dearly.

The Community News

April 15, 2022