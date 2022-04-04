Deadline nears to register for elections

Eligible Texas voters who have not done so already have until April 7 to register to vote in the May 7 statewide constitutional amendment election, as well as any local elections for city, school districts and other local entities.

“In the upcoming May 7 election, every Texas voter will have the opportunity to vote on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution concerning property taxes, and many Texas voters will also be voting on mayoral, city council and school board candidates, as well as local propositions,” John Scott, secretary of state, said.

Both propositions deal with property taxes. The first reduces the total amount of property tax imposed on elderly or disable persons. The second increases the homestead exemption on school taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.

Early voting begins on April 25 and runs through May 3.

Texans also will have the opportunity to return to the polls on May 24 for the primary runoff election. Early voting begins on May 16 and ends May 20.

Runoffs are slated in the GOP race for attorney general and railroad commission, the Democratic contest for lieutenant governor and land commissioner, and county and district races.

Voters who participated in one party’s primary in March can’t cross over and vote in the other party’s runoff election. However, persons who did not vote in the March 1 primary can vote in either party’s runoff.

Anyone with questions about voting eligibility should contact their county’s election administrator or the secretary of state’s office.