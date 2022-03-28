Public invited to Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building grand opening

The public is invited to join Weatherford College for the grand opening of the Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 30. The event will be held in collaboration with Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas.

The three-story, 70,000-square-foot building now houses existing workforce programs including welding, HVAC, machining, industrial maintenance, health professions, cosmetology, corporate college, and the new cybersecurity program.

With the additional space, more innovative programs are being added to the workforce lineup including certified EKG technician, drone training, heavy equipment operator, patient care technician, sterile processing and distribution tech, robotics and automated engineering.

“The emerging technologies training center is specifically designed and built to accommodate workforce and technical programs to provide quality training to serve the needs of our local businesses for many years to come,” said Janetta Kruse, WC’s dean of workforce and technical education.

Aaron Demerson, one of three commissioners on the Texas Workforce Commission, will speak during the event along with WC President Tod Allen Farmer and others.

In addition to classroom space and a public salon operated by the WC Cosmetology and Barber School, the building also houses a large meeting room on the third floor available for community use. The north wing of the second floor is the new home of Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas, the first such arrangement for the nearly 25-year-old agency.

The Weatherford College Board of Trustees made way for the new facility with the demolition of Couts Hall in the spring of 2020. In February 2021, the board moved forward with financing and issued $29.5 million in tuition revenue bonds to fund construction of the ETW Building, with a significant portion of the costs offset by the Workforce Solutions lease.

Following a brief grand opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m., the building will be open for tours until 5:30 p.m.