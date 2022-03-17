Pierce Grey Martin

Pierce Martin

Pierce Gray Martin, 14, passed away on March 12, 2022.

Pierce was born on December 20, 2007, to Jaysen and Devona Martin.

The natural world was God’s personal love letter to Pierce who loved, appreciated, and cared for every creature, plant, and rock he encountered. He lived in wonder of creation. He could always be found scavenging for treasures, tending to plants or creatures, or educating anyone who would listen. His tender heart cared for even the humblest beetle or cactus.

Pierce was an Aledo Bearcat, starting at Stuard Elementary School, followed by McAnally Intermediate School, and then Aledo Middle School. He found a passion in band, where he excelled playing the bassoon in AMS Honor Winds.

During his time in school, Pierce earned academic and musical achievements such as AMS Spelling Bee champion, Woodwind Outstanding Performer, National Junior Honor Society, All-Region Band Wind Symphony, and first place for UIL Science.

Though his family was extremely proud of his accomplishments, he cared more for his people, creatures, and inventions. Pierce loved to learn and was blessed to have tremendous teachers and friends in Aledo ISD and at the Aledo Church of Christ.

Pierce always created. He saw value in everything: discarded school supplies, old vacuum cleaner parts, wood scraps, and scavenged bolts were priceless treasures to Pierce. He envisioned uses for things that others were unable to see, but he unfailingly used them to make something beautiful and wonderful.

Pierce loved his family wholeheartedly. He gave the best bear hugs, the biggest laughs, the sweetest snuggles, and the deepest loyalty.

He absolutely adored his little sisters. He played dolls with Stella and taught her how to build elaborate structures with Legos. Pierce traded silly jokes and shared his love of music and reading with Adelyn. He held Mom’s hand in public and was Dad’s right-hand man.

Some of his favorite times were movie nights with Uncle Jacob and family trips to the beach with “Big L” and Granny Pooh. Grammy and Grandaddy always allowed Pierce to dig through their garage where finding antique tools needing restoration brought joy to his heart.

Though Pierce read voraciously and lived heartily, all his “life in this world and all [his] adventure has only been the cover and title page: now at last [he is] beginning Chapter One of the Great Story which no one else has read: which goes on forever and in which every chapter is better than the one before.”

Pierce is preceded in death by his great grandparents.

He is survived by his parents, Jaysen and Devona Martin; sisters, Adelyn and Stella Martin; grandparents, Bob and Jenny Martin, and Lindell and Pamela Mitchell; aunts and uncles, Jacob Mitchell, Josh and Claire Mitchell, Drew and Cebia Johnson; cousins, Kaden Mitchell, and Rhett and Tucker Johnson; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Pierce’s family said “Pierce was a sweet and pure soul. We know that he leapt into Jesus’ arms where he is taking in the splendor of heaven with even greater amazement, asking a lot of questions, and eagerly awaiting us. We now pray all the more earnestly: Come quickly, Lord Jesus.”

A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Southside Church of Christ, 2101 Hemphill Street in Fort Worth. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be in Annetta Cemetery.

Pierce loved bow ties. In his honor, bow ties are welcome at the service. The family invites everyone to share photos of Pierce to be included in a memorial slideshow:

“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” Matthew 5:8

The Community News

March 25, 2022