Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke will visit Parker County. The campaign stop is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 18, at Chandor Gardens, 711 W. Lee in Weatherford.

From Weatherford, O’Rourke will travel to Olney, then to Vernon for events.

For more information, visit https://www.mobilize.us/betofortexas/event/446031/.