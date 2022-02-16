1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Main Feature News

State Senate District 10 Candidates

11 hours ago
1 Min Read

The Community News conducted audio interviews with the two Republican candidates for State Senate Dist. 10. The winner will face Democrat Beverly Powell in November. We hope voters will find this to be a helpful resource in getting to know the candidates and in making their decisions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Warren Norred

Warren Norred
Warren Norred Interview

Phil King

Phil King
Phil King Interview

Upcoming Events

View Calendar