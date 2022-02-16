The Community News conducted audio interviews with the two Republican candidates for State Senate Dist. 10. The winner will face Democrat Beverly Powell in November. We hope voters will find this to be a helpful resource in getting to know the candidates and in making their decisions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.
State Senate District 10 Candidates
11 hours ago
1 Min Read
