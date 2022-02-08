Sherida Galley

Sherida Kay Galley of Willow Park passed away on January 31, 2022. She was 69 years old and was ultimately victorious in her 9-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her during her last days and gave her peace.

Sherida was born to Margie Aguayo and the late Donis Aguayo in Carrizozo, New Mexico, on September 5, 1952, the eldest of four. She attended New Mexico State University as well as a college in El Paso where she obtained her Medical Secretary Associate’s Degree.

Sherida married Dr. Richard Galley on March 22, 1976, in Denver, Colorado. She worked as the office manager for his Equine Veterinary Clinic for almost 40 years until he passed away in 2016.

She loved to travel and she especially enjoyed spending her summers in Ruidoso, New Mexico, where she enjoyed hiking in the mountains, shopping for turquoise jewelry, and spending time with old friends at the horse races.

Sherida had the biggest heart for people and had friends far and wide — she never met a stranger. Her love language was baking and cooking and would share baked goodies with everyone she met. She was active in several bible study groups and considered it a true privilege to pray for her family and friends. Sherida’s biggest joy was spending time with her granddaughter, Ruby, who was the light of her life and proudest accomplishment.

Sherida was blessed with a loving family. She is survived by her daughter, Jaedeanne (Galley) Shaver, boyfriend Brian Von Hatten, and granddaughter Ruby Shaver of Aledo; her mother, Margie Aguayo of Alamogordo, New Mexico; sister Twyla Rice and husband Phil Rice of Madras, Oregon: niece Karly Rice of Hollywood, California; niece Karissa Bloss and husband David Bloss, and great-niece Imogene Bloss of Aledo; her sister Donna Sallee and husband Willie Sallee of Artesia, New Mexico; niece Fawna Lee and husband Chanley Lee of Artesia, New Mexico; and nephew Chancy Sallee of Artesia, New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard H. Galley; her step-son, Bill Galley; her father, Donis Aguayo; and her brother, Clay Aguayo.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Christ Chapel Bible Church West Campus. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sherida’s life. She will be laid to rest at the Columbarium DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, next to her late husband in a private ceremony at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation is requested to be made in the memory of Sherida Galley to the Women’s Ministry of Christ Chapel Bible Church or to the Cancer Support Group at the Aledo United Methodist Church.

