Robert “Robby” Wade Reed

Robby Reed

Robby Reed passed away on January 24, 2022. He was a father, a husband, a brother, a son, and a friend to many.

Robby was born on January 11, 1968, in Houston, to John and Linda Reed, and spent his childhood years between Lubbock and Fort Worth. He played baseball at Southwest High School and in college at Sam Houston State. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Hotel/Restaurant Management and spent the next 10 years as a restaurant manager at Luby’s, and later he earned his MBA from Texas Christian University.

While living in Houston, Robby’s future brother- and sister-in-law introduced him to Sara — friends on both sides agreed they’d make the perfect match. Sure enough, after two months of dating, Robby and Sara were engaged, and six months later they were married on December 4, 1993. They recently celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary.

Together they raised Christopher, born in January 1996, and Haylee, born in August 1998. His greatest accomplishment was watching his children grow up, earn an education, and lead successful, fulfilling lives.

For 16 years, Robby worked for Uline Shipping Supplies, where coworkers knew him as “a friend first and a boss second.”

Anyone who knew Robby can attest to his passion for cooking and sports. He was famous for his Saturday morning breakfasts, and he rarely missed watching a Rangers, Texas Tech, TCU, or Bearcat football/baseball game. He was a regular at Starbucks and could finish a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew before leaving the parking lot. Most nights you could find him on the back patio, listening to Big 80s, beer in hand, throwing the frisbee to their dog Jersey or nuzzling head to head with their cat Rusty. He was the one you would phone-a-friend to on a trivia show, give the best advice when you needed it, or make you laugh until you cried.

In recent years, Robby and Sara enjoyed anniversary trips to New York City and frequent road trips to Austin and Houston to visit their kids. They enjoyed monthly shows at Bass Performance Hall, frequented Woodshed Smokehouse to watch Robby’s coworker Chad play live music, and attended concerts for Phil Collins, Styx, Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Jackson Brown, and many more.

Above all else, Robby was a servant to others. Whether it was cooking an elaborate meal, planning a family gathering, or providing for his family, Robby lived not for himself but for those around him. He worked hard and loved even harder.

Robby is survived by his wife, Sara Reed; children, Christopher Reed and wife Marisa, and Haylee Reed; father, John Reed; brothers, Johnny Reed and wife Bernadette, Michael Reed and wife Tracie, Greg Reed and wife Misti; brother-in-law, Kevin Wright and wife Lynda; nieces and nephews, Sydney Reed Thornell, Andrew Wright, Collin Reed, and Meredith Wright, along with extended family and countless friends. Robby is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Knightstep Reed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation http://themmrf.org

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, January 29, at Aledo United Methodist Church.

The Community News

February 11, 2022