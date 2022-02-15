1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Parker County Sheriff Candidates

The Community News conducted audio interviews with the two candidates for Parker County Sheriff. We hope voters will find this to be a helpful resource in getting to know the candidates and in making their decisions. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Russ Authier

Russ Authier Interview

Marc Povero

Marc Povero Interview

